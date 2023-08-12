OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, received a warm welcome from the audience. The film, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam, achieved a strong opening at the domestic box office on its first day of release.

As reported by Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 grossed ₹10.26 crore net in India on its opening day, based on early estimates. The film exhibited an overall 37.53% Hindi occupancy on August 11. OMG 2 marks a sequel to the Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer "OMG: Oh My God."

According to analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 has performed much better than anticipated, although the numbers have been significantly influenced by the impact of the Gadar 2 wave.

He noted that the film had exhibited improved occupancy at key multiplexes during evening and night shows, which is expected to contribute to solid growth over the weekend.

Taran Adarsh further stated that the success of OMG 2 is largely dependent on word of mouth, and this factor will determine its performance in the upcoming days.

He also pointed out that the holiday on Independence Day would certainly boost its business, but the film needed to maintain its momentum beyond the significant holiday to establish itself.