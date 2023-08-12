OMG 2 gets strong opening at Box Office despite competition with Gadar 2 , mints ₹10.26 crore on Day 11 min read 12 Aug 2023, 02:14 PM IST
OMG 2, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam, had a strong opening at the box office despite competition from Gadar 2.
OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, received a warm welcome from the audience. The film, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam, achieved a strong opening at the domestic box office on its first day of release.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel conveyed that the movie had a very good first day despite facing competition from the impact of Gadar 2 and having a limited release. He mentioned that solid word of mouth would ensure a massive jump in collections on Saturday and Sunday in a tweet on X.
Insight into OMG 2
In the film, Pankaj Tripathi's character engages in a legal battle against the education system to seek justice for his son. He portrays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout worshiper of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a divine messenger, while Yami Gautam portrays a lawyer.
Pankaj on OMG 2
Pankaj recently shared with news agency PTI, “The film is entertaining and, towards the end, it imparts a societal message; an essential one. It revolves around teenage issues and concludes by addressing sex education."