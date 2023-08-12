Business News/ Industry / OMG 2 gets strong opening at Box Office despite competition with Gadar 2 , mints ₹10.26 crore on Day 1
OMG 2 gets strong opening at Box Office despite competition with Gadar 2 , mints ₹10.26 crore on Day 1
1 min read12 Aug 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Edited By Fareha Naaz
OMG 2, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam, had a strong opening at the box office despite competition from Gadar 2.
OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, received a warm welcome from the audience. The film, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam, achieved a strong opening at the domestic box office on its first day of release.
As reported by Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 grossed ₹10.26 crore net in India on its opening day, based on early estimates. The film exhibited an overall 37.53% Hindi occupancy on August 11. OMG 2 marks a sequel to the Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer "OMG: Oh My God."
According to analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 has performed much better than anticipated, although the numbers have been significantly influenced by the impact of the Gadar 2 wave.
He noted that the film had exhibited improved occupancy at key multiplexes during evening and night shows, which is expected to contribute to solid growth over the weekend.
Taran Adarsh further stated that the success of OMG 2 is largely dependent on word of mouth, and this factor will determine its performance in the upcoming days.
He also pointed out that the holiday on Independence Day would certainly boost its business, but the film needed to maintain its momentum beyond the significant holiday to establish itself.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel conveyed that the movie had a very good first day despite facing competition from the impact of Gadar 2 and having a limited release. He mentioned that solid word of mouth would ensure a massive jump in collections on Saturday and Sunday in a tweet on X.
Insight into OMG 2
In the film, Pankaj Tripathi's character engages in a legal battle against the education system to seek justice for his son. He portrays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout worshiper of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a divine messenger, while Yami Gautam portrays a lawyer.
Insight into OMG 2
Pankaj recently shared with news agency PTI, “The film is entertaining and, towards the end, it imparts a societal message; an essential one. It revolves around teenage issues and concludes by addressing sex education."
Pankaj on OMG 2
