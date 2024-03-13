Industry
On carbon tax, not all steelmakers are on the same page
Summary
- CBAM would increase costs for Indian steelmakers exporting to Europe, a key destination that is critical for their businesses
New Delhi/Mumbai: Europe’s proposed carbon tax has split the Indian steel industry down the middle, with some companies in favour and others against, even as lobbying to waive or delay the levy continues.
