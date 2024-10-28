Industry
ONDC jumps on quick commerce bandwagon with new pilot project
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 28 Oct 2024, 02:48 PM IST
SummaryONDC is in active discussions logistics and e-commerce companies to ramp up its hyperlocal offerings.
The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the government’s initiative to give customers a wider choice in the e-commerce space, is gearing up to roll out a new initiative to deliver groceries and other items within 30 minutes to two hours as quick commerce grows in popularity in the country.
