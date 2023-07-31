ONDC's tomato initiative continues, witnessing steady increase in daily orders, city reach2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:07 PM IST
The plan is to continue running the initiative on ONDC, with the restriction of one order per user each week. This move aims to encourage maximum participation and trial of ONDC.
ONDC, in line with the Centre's direction, will extend its initiative of selling tomatoes at ₹70 per kilogram for at least one more week, with zero delivery fees. Within six days of offering this discounted price, ONDC has facilitated the purchase of 10,000 kilograms of tomatoes in Delhi, according to a Moneycontrol report. Furthermore, the network has achieved significant milestones, with over 1.1 million retail orders and 5.4 million mobility transactions since its inception last year.
