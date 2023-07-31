ONDC , in line with the Centre's direction, will extend its initiative of selling tomatoes at ₹70 per kilogram for at least one more week, with zero delivery fees. Within six days of offering this discounted price, ONDC has facilitated the purchase of 10,000 kilograms of tomatoes in Delhi , according to a Moneycontrol report . Furthermore, the network has achieved significant milestones, with over 1.1 million retail orders and 5.4 million mobility transactions since its inception last year.

The plan is to continue running the initiative on ONDC, with the restriction of one order per user each week. This move aims to encourage maximum participation and trial of ONDC. As more sellers join the network, the average daily orders have been steadily increasing, and ONDC is witnessing retail orders from 320 cities, including Tier 2 and 3 locations, showing a wider dispersal of orders.

ONDC chief T Koshy told Moneycontrol, “Last week, we had an allocation of 2,000 kg of tomato every day (1,000 orders) in Delhi from the National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF), which was getting sold out by afternoon."

“ONDC has reached a daily retail order peak of 35,000, with Delhi-NCR surpassing Bengaluru in terms of order volume. Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune are among the top cities contributing to order volumes. The network is gearing up to handle 200,000 transactions per day by the end of the year, and the government is working to introduce financial products on ONDC in the coming months," he was quoted as saying in the report.

The ONDC chief also said that the average number of daily orders on the network has been rising steadily as more sellers join the network. For example, a farmer producer organisation selling honey on ONDC has already seen ₹1 lakh worth of orders being placed.

“We can see now that retail orders are being placed from as many as 320 cities, a lot of which are Tier 2, 3 and beyond. As such, we are seeing a greater dispersal of orders than before," he said.

The government supports ONDC to prevent the dominance of a few large e-commerce platforms in the industry. After implementing a revised incentive scheme, buyers can now avail discounts for a maximum of five transactions per month, leading to increased growth aided by discounting schemes from network participants. The government aims to increase e-commerce penetration in the country to 25 percent in the next two years, with ONDC projected to generate a gross merchandise value of $48 billion. ONDC is focusing on dynamic pricing, inventory management, and delivery cost optimization to reduce the cost of doing business for all, including retailers.