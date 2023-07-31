The government supports ONDC to prevent the dominance of a few large e-commerce platforms in the industry. After implementing a revised incentive scheme, buyers can now avail discounts for a maximum of five transactions per month, leading to increased growth aided by discounting schemes from network participants. The government aims to increase e-commerce penetration in the country to 25 percent in the next two years, with ONDC projected to generate a gross merchandise value of $48 billion. ONDC is focusing on dynamic pricing, inventory management, and delivery cost optimization to reduce the cost of doing business for all, including retailers.