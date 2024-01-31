One Nation, One Tax Dream: Can Budget 2024 address GST complexities and pave the way for a truly unified tax regime?
Budget 2024: The coming budget is likely to serve as a precursor to the long-term policy endeavors that the incoming government may embark upon post-elections
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1). Expectations for Budget 2024 include advocating for a progressive tax structure, targeted relief for SMEs, promoting digital transactions, and reviewing the GST structure. Tax incentives for sustainable practices and strategic investments in social sectors are also proposed.