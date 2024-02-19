One of the world’s most expensive luxury property markets is becoming a lot cheaper

Hong Kong’s property market has also been squeezed by rising interest rates in the U.S. The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. dollar, and the city’s de facto central bank matches Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. But the U.S. market has held up much better: Nine-figure home sales in places such as California and Florida have skyrocketed, and luxury-home prices in the top 5% of the U.S. market have soared over the past decade.