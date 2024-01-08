One plane breaks apart, another burns: air travel’s rough 2024 start
Benjamin Katz , Alison Sider , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 08 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST
SummaryA surge in demand and labor issues have put the industry under stress. Commercial flying remains safe by historical measures.
A burning inferno on the runway, followed four days later by a mid-air emergency involving a gaping hole in the side of the plane, isn’t the way the airline industry wanted to start 2024.
