One plane breaks apart, another burns: air travel’s rough 2024 start

In the U.S. and Europe, the Federal Aviation Administration and its European counterpart spent much of 2023 trying to identify the causes behind a surge in near misses on runways across the country that could have led to collisions similar to that seen in Tokyo. In the first 10 months of last year, rates of serious incursions on U.S. runways had jumped to 0.41 from 0.34 in 2022 and 0.24 in 2019, according to FAA data.