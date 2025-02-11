ONGC considers foraying into regasified LNG biz as demand for natural gas rises
Summary
- There has been a major policy focus on LNG amid India's energy transition journey as it is considered to be a cleaner fuel compared to crude oil. The government aims increase the share of natural gas in the country's energy basket from 7% currently to 15% by 2030.
New Delhi: With a growing demand for natural gas in the country and its increasing share in the energy baseket, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) is looking to foray into the regasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) space, its director for strategy and corporate affairs Arunangshu Sarkar said.