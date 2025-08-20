Online gaming ban: Startups prepare Supreme Court challenge
Shouvik Das , Krishna Yadav 4 min read 20 Aug 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Summary
India’s leading online gaming startups are preparing a Supreme Court challenge to the new law banning money-based games, payments, and advertising, warning it could shutter hundreds of companies and put over 200,000 jobs at risk.
NEW DELHI: India’s online gaming startups are preparing to take the Centre to court after the government unveiled a sweeping ban that could wipe out their businesses overnight. The looming legal clash is expected to test whether New Delhi can override states in regulating a sector long considered a state subject.
