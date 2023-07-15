Online gaming companies urge govt to reduce taxes2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST
The industry said the new tax could hinder the Digital India Initiative and prime minister's vision, potentially leading to an increase in black market activities and criminal offences
New Delhi: The GST Council's decision to impose a 28% tax on online gaming has rattled industry bodies, game developers, and online skill gaming companies, who have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and other ministries for a reconsideration.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×