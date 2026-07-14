Online gaming firms move SC for review of 28% GST verdict

Online gaming companies have moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its 27 May judgment upholding the constitutional validity of the 28% goods and services tax (GST) levy on online gaming and rejecting challenges to retrospective tax demands worth over ₹1.5 trillion.
According to information available on the Supreme Court website and reviewed by Mint, the petitions were filed on Tuesday by Play Games24x7, Junglee Games and Sachiko Gaming Pvt. Ltd. The petitions have been filed through law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, urging the apex court to reconsider its ruling.
A review petition is a limited legal remedy through which the Supreme Court is asked to reconsider its own judgment on grounds such as an apparent error on the face of the record or the discovery of important new evidence.
Unlike an appeal, it cannot be used to re-argue the entire case and is usually decided by the same bench in chambers. If the court finds merit in the plea, it may decide to hear the matter in open court.
The review petitions arise from the Supreme Court's 27 May judgment delivered by a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan. The ruling was a major setback for the online gaming industry as it upheld the constitutional validity of the 28% GST levy and validated retrospective tax demands issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), estimated at over ₹1.5 trillion.
The court held that online gaming, fantasy sports and other real-money games involving pooled stakes constitute taxable actionable claims arising from betting and gambling under the GST law. It also ruled that online gaming operators are not merely intermediaries facilitating transactions between users but are suppliers of actionable claims.
Rejecting one of the industry's key arguments, the bench held that GST is payable on the full face value of bets or entry amounts and not merely on platform fees or gross gaming revenue. It also accepted the Centre's argument that the 2023 GST amendments only clarified the existing legal position and did not introduce a fresh levy, thereby validating retrospective tax demands.
The dispute began after the DGGI issued GST notices totalling over ₹1.5 trillion to several online gaming companies, alleging they had paid GST only on platform commissions rather than on the total value of deposits and bets placed by users.
Gaming companies, including Games24x7, Head Digital Works, Baazi Networks and the E-Gaming Federation, challenged the notices before various high courts before the matters were transferred to the Supreme Court. They argued that the 28% GST on the full face value should apply only from 1 October 2023, after amendments approved by the GST Council came into force.
According to the industry, the amendments introduced a new tax regime and therefore could not be applied retrospectively. The Centre maintained that the amendments were only clarificatory, a view that was accepted by the Supreme Court.
The ruling has significant financial implications for the industry. Legal experts have warned that the tax demands exceed the cumulative revenues of several gaming companies, raising concerns that recovery proceedings could push financially stressed firms towards insolvency unless they receive some form of relief.
With the review petitions now filed, the companies are making one last attempt to request the Supreme Court to revisit its ruling. The court will first examine whether the petitions disclose sufficient grounds for review. If the review petitions are dismissed, the 27 May judgment will remain binding.
Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.
Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.
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