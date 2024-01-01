Online gaming self-regulation hits roadblock, Meity weighs direct control
A decision to constitute a group of ministers to oversee a comprehensive regulatory framework for the online gaming industry may have been put on the back-burner
NEW DELHI : The process for appointment of self-regulatory bodies for the online gaming industry has hit a stalemate, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) now considering taking direct control over the approval mechanism for games and companies in online gaming.