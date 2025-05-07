Online pharmacies, chemists at odds over home delivery of medicines as Centre mulls stopping the practice
SummaryThe Centre’s move followed a representation by the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AICOD), which opposed home delivery of medicines on the back of misuse of prescriptions.
New Delhi: The Centre’s move to consider stopping doorstep delivery of medicines has stirred up a hornet’s nest, with an association of chemists and druggists strongly supporting the move, and e-pharmacy and e-commerce platforms opposing it. Meanwhile, doctors have jumped into the debate, advocating for continuing doorstep delivery, but with adequate checks and balances.