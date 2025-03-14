Brands are seeing an uptick in demand, which is further encouraging them to explore retail formats. The Organic World has seen its gourmet category, which includes makhana, nuts and kombucha, among others, witness a 144% growth, fuelled by a growing appetite for healthier and premium food choices. “I believe it is not just a trend—it has evolved into a need. For example, our healthy snacks category (no maida or chemically refined oils, made with healthier alternative ingredients) has grown by 19% over the last year, highlighting the accelerating and persisting demand for gourmet, health-focused alternatives," Manchanda added.