OPEC Is Losing Its Mojo on Wall Street

The cuts have left OPEC+ with at least six million barrels a day of idle production capacity, said Harry Altham, an oil analyst at StoneX Group. The depth of the reductions, their failure to raise prices and the temptation to tap in to that spare capacity for profit will make it harder than usual for the alliance to keep output under its target, said Vikas Dwivedi, global oil and gas strategist at Macquarie Group.