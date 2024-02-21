OpenAI’s Sora—a creator’s dream, a marketer’s nightmare
SummaryWhile gaming entrepreneurs and filmmakers see the text-to-video GenAI model as a powerful tool to aid creators, they are also wary about the regulatory implications of using such technology for commercial purposes
MUMBAI , BENGALURU : Investors, gaming firms and filmmakers remain largely bullish on the prospect of OpenAI’s Sora, a text-to-video generative artificial intelligence model and tool. However, nearly a week since its introduction, legal experts believe commercial firms will remain wary of using AI video generator tools in official marketing campaigns in fear of infringing on copyrights and intellectual property protections.