Gaming or Gambling? Young Indians are getting addicted to ‘opinion trading’, and losing huge sums
Shadma Shaikh 11 min read 25 Mar 2025, 07:24 PM IST
- With influencer endorsements, instant payouts and a stock market-like thrill, opinion trading apps keep young users hooked, often at a high cost. Many have lost huge sums and try to recover them with bigger bets, only to lose more money. An in-depth report.
Bengaluru: Vikas, 24, who does not wish to reveal his full name, was looking for extra income when he discovered the Probo app through a YouTube influencer last year. A final year MBA student in Jaipur, Vikas was intrigued by the prospect of making money by predicting stock trends and outcomes of cricket matches. After starting with bets of ₹50 to ₹100 and winning, he began putting in bigger sums, believing he had cracked the system.
