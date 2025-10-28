Founder Pitti leads $17.5 mn round at Optimo; Blume, Omnivore participate
Optimo Capital raised $17.5 million in funding led by founder Prashant Pitti, with additional debt of $12.5 million from banks. The funds will support expansion into six new cities and enhance technology, including AI capabilities, aiming for ₹700 crore in assets by FY26.
Loan-against-property lender Optimo Capital has raised $17.5 million in a new round of funding led by the startup's founder Prashant Pitti with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures and impact venture capital firm Omnivore.
