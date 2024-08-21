Hello User
Business News/ Industry / India has 547 million OTT users but active paid subscriptions remain stagnant at 100 million: Report

India has 547 million OTT users but active paid subscriptions remain stagnant at 100 million: Report

Lata Jha

The 13.8% growth in the Indian OTT universe vis-à-vis 2023 is entirely driven by the AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) audience, which grew by 21%, while the SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) segment fell 2%.

The average number of platforms subscribed to per paying audience member has come down from 2.8 to 2.5 in 2024, highlighting the waning need among audiences to subscribe to too many platforms.

The audience universe for video streaming in India currently stands at 547.3 million people, but active paid subscriptions have stagnated at 99.6 million, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.

The Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2024, based on a sample size of 12,000 people surveyed across urban and rural India in June and July, said OTT (over the top) penetration in India stood at 38.4%.

The 13.8% growth in the universe vis-à-vis 2023 was entirely driven by the AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) audience, which grew by 21%, while the SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) segment declined 2%.

The report defined the OTT audience as those who watched at least one online video (free or paid) in the past one month. It stated that India has 99.6 million active paid OTT subscriptions, a number very similar to last year.

The average number of platforms subscribed to per paying audience member fell from 2.8 to 2.5 in 2024, highlighting the waning need among audiences to pay to watch too many streaming services.

Smartphones emerged as the most preferred device to watch online video content, with 97% of the audience using it and a sizeable 81% watching OTT content only on their smartphones. The connected TV audience base was estimated at 69.7 million.

“This year’s report highlights the significant role of AVoD segment in expanding the universe," Keerat Grewal, head of business development (streaming, TV and brands), Ormax Media, said in a statement. “The growth is driven by AVoD audiences, with most of the new entrants into the category watching video content only on YouTube and social media. The stagnation in SVOD audience size is also reflective of the trend whereby free content is driving OTT growth in small town and rural India."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
