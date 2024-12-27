New Delhi: The video-streaming industry in India continued its slow but steady trajectory in 2024, with the emergence of a brand-new force after the Disney-Jio merger was wrapped up and the latter’s OTT service JioCinema introducing premium subscription plans.

Most other services operated robust ad-supported tiers and hybrid models to improve margins. Overall, greenlighting and commissioning decisions remained slow as most platforms tightened their purse strings. Many admitted to OTT being a second screen option as viewers remained glued to mobile phones and short-form content, even if they streamed shows or movies on TV screens.

“Performance metrics for OTT platforms go beyond just paid subscriptions, with metrics such as engagement rates, average watch time, retention, and ad revenue. Apart from SVoD (subscription video-on-demand), AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) has emerged as a significant area of focus, especially in a price-sensitive market like India," said Manish Kalra, chief business officer of ZEE5 India.

Strategies were increasingly focused on a multi-pronged approach to meet evolving goals, Kalra added. Platforms emphasized regional content expansion to tap underserved markets, using AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning to enhance personalization, and building robust hybrid revenue models with AVoD and SVoD.

“We focus on curating a content funnel for the AVoD audiences in line with our philosophy of enabling increased access to quality entertainment for the larger audience base. We have also experimented with sampling, wherein the first episode of SVoD shows is offered for free. We additionally feature long-running daily episodic shows where audiences can get a subscription to access new episodes," Kalra said.

Subscription uptick

Mihir Shah, vice-president of Media Partners Asia (MPA), an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across the media and telecom sectors in Asia-Pacific, said the SVoD market rebounded in 2024, reaching 125 million subscriptions after a slight dip in 2023.

“This growth is largely driven by JioCinema’s launch of budget-friendly subscription tiers for the masses and Netflix’s efforts to curb password sharing while focusing on regional content to expand and deepen its audience base. Prime Video started gaining an uptick in new subscriptions in Q2 of 2024, driven by new seasons of its popular local franchises and an expanded distribution of its ad-supported tier, Prime Video Lite, broadening the platform's reach," Shah said.

ZEE5 and SonyLIV lost subscribers as telcos scaled back bundled plans that offered these services. Additionally, price increases and tier adjustments by the platforms contributed to the decline.

MPA estimates India’s SVoD market will add 35 million new paid subscriptions in 2025. At the same time, the country’s AVoD market is poised for significant growth, driven by an increasing supply of premium inventory from BVoD (broadcaster video-on-demand) and SVoD platforms introducing ad tiers.

This expansion is supported by the rising consumption of connected TV (those linked to the internet), which is steadily capturing share from traditional linear television. While YouTube currently holds more than 50% of India’s online video market, its share is expected to decline. The premium VoD category (excluding user-generated platforms) will generate an estimated $1.8 billion in revenue in 2024, Shah said.

Profit focus

With the Jio-Star merger wrapped up, other players in the ecosystem are likely to get cramped out for advertising money as the entity particularly dominates categories like sports.

“A huge focus on the bottom line will be the priority in the coming year. Content and innovation could mean less investment on expensive talent and more for rooted, heartland stories. Advertisers and agencies too should start taking risks with digital and new formats and stories, but that could happen when there is also some standardization on metrics of viewership and engagement," said Partho Dasgupta, managing partner of Thoth Advisors and ex-CEO of BARC India.

That said, the party for content creators, writers and other talent is over. Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer for digital business atShemaroo Entertainment Ltd, agreed there is a slowdown in commissioning new original content.

“Platforms have realized that content creation has outpaced both consumption and monetization, necessitating rationalization. The focus has shifted towards monetizing existing content across multiple platforms, models and geographies through strategies like licensing and more measured commissioning. However, this slowdown doesn’t necessarily mean lower quality – it’s about making smarter investments in genres with proven appeal," Srivastava said.

The growing demand for regional and vernacular content remains a key trend, with platforms experimenting more with format innovation in this segment, he added.