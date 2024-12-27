Industry
OTTs in 2024: Strengthening ad models, an emerging dominant player and rationalizing content
SummaryIn 2024, India's video-streaming industry saw growth driven by the Disney-Jio merger and JioCinema's premium offerings. Platforms focused on regional content, hybrid revenue models, and AI for personalization.
New Delhi: The video-streaming industry in India continued its slow but steady trajectory in 2024, with the emergence of a brand-new force after the Disney-Jio merger was wrapped up and the latter’s OTT service JioCinema introducing premium subscription plans.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more