New OTT and theatrical releases struggle as marketing budgets tighten

New Delhi: As streaming platforms scale back investments and film studios grapple with uncertain box office returns, several new OTT and theatrical releases are struggling to generate buzz due to minimal marketing efforts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OTT services are focusing on a few big-ticket titles scheduled per quarter, resulting in a clutter of new shows and movies that remain undiscovered by audiences, entertainment industry experts noted.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Theatrical films are also missing large-scale promotional campaigns, that include TV appearances of actors, and outdoor advertising. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other than big star theatrical releases such as Kalki 2898 AD or Bad Newz and high-budget web originals like Heeramandi, the buzz around both cinema and OTT content has been low over the past few months.

“All studios and OTT platforms are bleeding and marketing is treated as the first variable that can be cut," said a senior executive at a content studio on condition of anonymity. “The small and mid-sized films that don’t come with instant chatter that a Shah Rukh or Salman Khan film would generate, are not tracking well unless there is extraordinary word-of-mouth involved. So pushing them before release doesn’t really move the needle."

Many films starring younger actors who come with huge fan following on social media do not see their popularity translate into footfall in theatres, the person said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, after the viewership spike during the pandemic, OTT platforms are seeing either a huge churn in subscribers or some stagnation with only the top-tier audience base remaining, the person added.

“It is only Netflix and Prime Video who push their shows, and that too, only the ones made at a certain scale," he pointed out.

High cost, low returns The current landscape of content promotion is indeed shifting, and there is a clear divide between big-ticket productions and smaller releases, entertainment industry experts said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The entertainment industry is facing a paradox of choice. With the sheer volume of content available, creating buzz for every release has become increasingly challenging and expensive. Platforms are now adopting a more targeted approach, focusing their marketing efforts on productions they believe have the highest potential for return on investment," Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, a marketing agency, said.

For spectacle-driven content like Kalki or Heeramandi, the visual grandeur and star power naturally lend themselves to creating buzz. These productions often have built-in audiences and higher marketing budgets, making it easier to cut through the noise, Pednekar said.

However, this doesn't mean other content isn't being promoted, he pointed out. “We're seeing a shift towards more niche, targeted marketing strategies for smaller productions. This includes leveraging social media influencers, community engagement, and hyper-targeted digital campaigns that speak directly to potential audiences rather than broad, expensive traditional marketing pushes," Pednekar added, admitting the challenge for small-scale, non-star content is indeed more significant now, but it's not insurmountable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For OTT platforms, the algorithm is king. Content that resonates with even a small, engaged audience can gain traction through recommendation engines. There is a rise in 'sleeper hits' - shows or movies that gain popularity through word-of-mouth and algorithmic promotion rather than traditional marketing," Pednekar said.

Performance marketing is a pure function of the customer acquisition cost services have to incur to gain a paying subscriber, said Ujjwal Mahajan, co-founder, Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content.

This cost has been going up and that might be a factor for stagnating spends. However, platforms are really spending a lot on content discovery through strong and personal recommendation engines. Strong marketing does help in day one traction, but a good web series will always find its way to the viewers, Mahajan said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The evolution of theatrical and OTT releases signals a strategic shift in marketing tactics. Streaming giants are prioritising big-budget projects for maximum impact, while smaller releases receive targeted approaches, optimising budgets and spotlighting high-potential content," Shruti Deora, senior vice-president at digital agency White Rivers Media said. “But here's the wrinkle in the script: streaming services are overflowing with content as they face pervasive market saturation fuelled by fierce industry competition."

The possible inundation of content overwhelms viewers seeking new experiences, exacerbated by a preference for high-profile, visually compelling titles. It sidelines smaller content, complicating discovery, Deora added.