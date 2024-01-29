Our Bosses Tell Us to Unplug From Work. We Don’t Believe They Mean It
Salvatore Affinito , Casher Belinda , Timothy Kundro , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST
SummaryIn an ‘always on’ work culture, employees feel shame about taking time off, even if company policies purport to encourage it
There’s no question it pays to disconnect from work after a long day. Disconnecting increases job satisfaction, eases work-family conflicts and reduces the chance of burnout.
