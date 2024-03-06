Over $1 billion liquidated from cryptocurrency market over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin tumbles after reaching $69,191.95
Over $1 billion liquidated from the cryptocurrency market over the past 24 hours. As soon as Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of USD 69191.95, it quickly tumbled 14 per cent. Bitcoin notched its previous all-time high record of $68,982.20 on November 10, 2021.
Over $1 billion liquidated from the cryptocurrency market over the past 24 hours. This was followed by Bitcoin surging to a new all-time high in more than two years, yet the original cryptocurrency didn’t stay at its new all-time high very long as many traders appear to have taken the opportunity to book some profit.
Why did Bitcoin surge?
Bitcoin has witnessed a breathtaking rebound this year amid robust demand from new US exchange-traded funds (ETF) and a looming reduction in the growth of the token’s supply. At its high on March 5, Bitcoin was up about 63 per cent so far in 2024, outperforming global stocks and spreading optimism across the digital-asset market.
Bitcoin owes much of its rebound to a regulator long-viewed as hostile to crypto: the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC approved spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in early January after suffering a legal defeat last year in its attempt to reject them. The move has widened the mass-market accessibility of Bitcoin, helping the crypto sector to turn the page following a bear market in 2022 and a string of subsequent bankruptcies, including the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, according to a report by Bloomberg.
