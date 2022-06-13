Over 36,800 stuck or delayed homes completed in last 5 months: Report

“Developers remain committed to completing their projects and are capitalizing on the ongoing demand for ready-to-move homes,“ said Prashant Thakur, senior director and head-research, Anarock Group. "What is notable is that they are maintaining momentum despite considerable headwinds from increased input costs, which have gone through the roof in the last five months. The fact that housing demand has remained strong in last two years obviously helps. Several larger developers as well as the SWAMIH fund and NBCC have taken over stuck/delayed inventories and are seeing them to completion."