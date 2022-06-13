Over 36,800 stuck or delayed homes completed in last 5 months: Report

By May-end, approximately 4.80 lakh units (launched in 2014 or before) — worth over ₹4.48 lakh crore — remain stuck in various construction stages across these cities
As many as 36,830 homes that were either delayed or stuck in various construction stages had been completed in the top seven cities between January and May despite the rough pandemic ride and rise in construction costs due to the Russia-Ukraine war, according to an Anarock report.
The top seven cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune.
By May-end, approximately 4.80 lakh units (launched in 2014 or before) — worth over ₹4.48 lakh crore — remain stuck in various construction stages across these cities. By 31 December 2021, the market was saddled with approximately 5.17 lakh languishing homes worth ₹4.84 lakh crore.
With about 16,750 units, National Capital Region (NCR) saw the highest number of stuck units completed – from 2,57,360 in December 2021 to 2,40,610 by May 2022-end. Currently, NCR’s cumulative burden of stuck units exceeds 1.81 lakh crore.
“Developers remain committed to completing their projects and are capitalizing on the ongoing demand for ready-to-move homes,“ said Prashant Thakur, senior director and head-research, Anarock Group. "What is notable is that they are maintaining momentum despite considerable headwinds from increased input costs, which have gone through the roof in the last five months. The fact that housing demand has remained strong in last two years obviously helps. Several larger developers as well as the SWAMIH fund and NBCC have taken over stuck/delayed inventories and are seeing them to completion."
Cumulatively, the top seven cities currently have about 4,79,940 stuck or delayed housing units worth over ₹4,48,129 crore. NCR and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) together hold a 77% majority share, while the southern metros Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad have just 9%. Pune has an about 9% share, while Kolkata accounts for a minuscule 5% overall share.
NCR saw the maximum completion of about 16,750 units. Currently, the region has 2,40,610 stuck or delayed units worth over ₹1,81,410 crore. In December 2021, NCR had 2,57,360 stuck/delayed units ₹INR 1,94,034 crore.
MMR comes a distant second with 1,28,870 stuck/delayed housing stock worth ₹1,84,226 crore. In December 2021, the region had 1,34,170 languishing units worth ₹1,91,807 crore.
On looking further back, the report highlighted that that more stuck or delayed homes got completed between August 2021 and May 2022.
In August 2021, 6.38 lakh units (launched in 2014 or before) were stuck in the top seven cities; by May 2022-end, this had reduced to 4.80 lakh units.
Of this, NCR saw maximum completions with 88,000 units reaching the finish line; close to 2,40,610 units worth ₹1,81,410 crore still stuck/delayed.
MMR came a distant second with 20,750 units completed, followed by Bengaluru with 15,750 units.