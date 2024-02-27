Over 90% Indian companies hinge on refining employees' skills to thrive in AI era: LinkedIn report
Indian companies are focusing on enhancing employees' skills through online training and development programs to align with business goals and create a culture of learning. Soft skills, along with AI expertise, are gaining importance for job security and confidence.
With Artificial Intelligence (AI) reshaping the workplaces, 94% of the Indian companies are planning to enhance the skills of their employees this year, according to the LinkedIn report. More than 50% of the surveyed companies said they would provide online training and developement programs to improve the skills of their employees. Besides, 48% of India’s hiring managers said they would prioritise internal mobility to provide career progression for their employees.