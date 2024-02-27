With Artificial Intelligence (AI) reshaping the workplaces, 94% of the Indian companies are planning to enhance the skills of their employees this year, according to the LinkedIn report. More than 50% of the surveyed companies said they would provide online training and developement programs to improve the skills of their employees. Besides, 48% of India’s hiring managers said they would prioritise internal mobility to provide career progression for their employees.

The Indian companies said, “Upskilling employees, aligning learning programs to business goals, and creating a culture of learning" would be three cardinal areas where they would focus more.

According to the LinkedIn's latest ‘Workplace Learning Report’, companies in India are focussing on enhancing employees’ skills for greater confidence and job security by offering online training and development programmes. As many as 54% of the firms are providing opportunities for hands-on experimentation with Gen AI tools.

'Soft skills take centre stage'

Companies now value candidates with not just AI expertise, but also soft skills and a capacity for learning. The research showed that soft skills like critical thinking and problem-solving are amongst the top five skills that hiring managers in India consider the most important in the era of AI.

"Last year, we saw a 21x surge in job postings mentioning ChatGPT or GPT on LinkedIn, reflecting the growing demand for tech skills as businesses explored AI. This year, we are seeing a pronounced shift towards skills - both technical and soft skills - to thrive in the era of AI. With skills for jobs globally expected to change 68% by 2030, we are seeing a greater emphasis on learning both technical and soft skills with a majority of employers surveyed agreeing that this balance will be critical for organisations to succeed in the age of AI," Ruchee Anand, Senior Director - Talent, Learning and Engagement Solutions, LinkedIn India said.

LinkedIn's report also highlighted that 48% of India’s hiring managers are providing career progression opportunities to their existing employees. As per the report, 38% of the companies said they believe in ‘helping employees build the skills needed for the future of work’ while 31% said they believe in ‘providing competitive salary and benefits' to retain top talent.

LinkedIn’s latest research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 4323 hiring managers in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, USA, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, China, Netherlands, Sweden, MENA, and Brazil. The data was collected between 15 December 2023 and 4 January 2024, LinkedIn mentioned.

