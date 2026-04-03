Ozempic goes generic: Are cheaper versions safe and effective? Mumbai-based bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon weighs in

India is struggling with a rapid surge in type 2 diabetes and obesity. With the expiry of the patent for semaglutide, popularly known by the brand names Ozempic and WeGovy, and the entry of generic medications, we are now at an inflection point in diabetes and obesity care.

As per recent reports, over 40 pharmaceutical companies are expected to introduce generic versions of semaglutide in the near future. Though this will offer hope to many people, experts advise staying vigilant, as access and affordability must go hand in hand with safety, awareness, and responsible use.

Also, though newer versions tend to contain the same active molecule, keep in mind that semaglutide is a complex molecule at its core. Even minor manufacturing variations can influence impurity profiles, molecular stability, and even potential immunogenicity. Molecular weight or trace-metal contamination can affect the safety and efficacy of the drug.

There are also concerns about inappropriate and unmonitored use of these medications, which can lead to avoidable health problems. There is an increasing number of people blindly following influencers on social media platforms, and they may inadvertently use these drugs for weight loss, just because this is one more trend to follow.

It is imperative to understand that these are prescription drugs and must be taken only under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner.

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All you need to know about generic semaglutide Generic medications must meet strict regulatory standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness. Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Centre, Mumbai; Saifee, Apollo, and Namaha Hospitals, Mumbai, says that with many manufacturers entering the market, it will be necessary to maintain consistent quality across brands.

She adds, “Generic medications are designed to match the original drug in terms of active ingredient and effect. However, variations in manufacturing processes, storage, and quality control can impact the outcomes if not strictly monitored. Not all versions may be safe or give the same results, especially in the early phases after launch. Hence, supervision by an expert is important.”

Why this matters for India India is home to millions of people with diabetes and obesity. The country is already facing a growing burden of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related complications such as stroke, heart disease, and kidney disorders.

Our healthcare system is already overstretched and overburdened. Expanding access to effective therapies like semaglutide can improve patient outcomes. However, increased availability can also prove to be risky.

“The easy accessibility and affordability of generics can lead to misuse, self-medication, or use without proper medical evaluation. It is important to remember that this drug is not a “quick fix” for weight loss and must be used under medical guidance only,” said Dr Bhasker.

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Potential risks and concerns Semaglutide can lead to digestive side effects like nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort and pain, constipation, and diarrhoea. Other side effects include muscle loss, gallstone formation, and pancreatitis. Pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding must not take this medication.

A major concern is the rise of online and over-the-counter availability, which may bypass proper prescription channels.

Experts recommend that patients consult a qualified doctor before starting treatment, avoid self-medication or switching brands without guidance, monitor blood sugar levels regularly, report any side effects immediately, and follow a healthy diet and exercise regimen along with medications.

Seek an expert’s help While the availability of more affordable versions of semaglutide is a step in the positive direction, their long-term clinical outcomes, consistency across batches, and real-world safety data are still evolving.

“When it comes to tackling chronic diabetes and obesity, medications alone may not be enough. It is also important to follow a healthy diet and exercise regimen. It is equally important to treat obesity according to its stage and severity. We are now moving towards an era of combination therapies where diet and lifestyle modification, weight loss medications, and bariatric surgery are used in the right combinations to achieve the best outcomes,” said Dr Bhasker.

Keep in mind “While generics may improve affordability and expand access in diabetes and obesity care, ensuring quality, proper regulation, and informed use is essential; patients should not self-prescribe and must seek medical guidance,” concluded Dr Bhasker.

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)