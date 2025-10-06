Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk to lay off up to 150 people in India as part of global cuts
Summary
The Danish drugmaker plans to cut 9,000 jobs or 11% of its workforce, which would save it 8 billion Danish krone ($1.25 billion) annually.
Mumbai: Less than a month after Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk announced it is cutting its global workforce as part of a restructuring plan, the layoffs have hit Indian employees in Bengaluru.
