Ozempic, a patent challenge, and the $25 billion race for India’s weight-loss drug market
T. Surendar , Jessica Jani 10 min read 19 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk endorsed it. And though Indian celebrities haven’t yet admitted to their use, the mystery slimming of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and TV talk show host Kapil Sharma have drawn comparisons. Here’s the inside story of GLP-1 drugs, and the coming gold rush.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: In late May, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company from Hyderabad, sprang a surprise. It filed a patent challenge against Novo Nordisk, a Danish company, for its popular weight loss drug semaglutide.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story