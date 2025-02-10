Ozempic slimming can make skin sag. Enter the $20,000 ‘body lift.’

Lower body lift procedures increased 28% in 2022 from 2019, while buttock-lift procedures increased 86% over the same period, according to the latest data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, which doesn’t track use of the diabetes and obesity drugs known as GLP-1. Surgeons who now offer the combination of lifting procedures say there is more emphasis on the back of the body, which was less popular in the past, says Scott Hollenbeck, a plastic surgeon and president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.