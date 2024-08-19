Industry
RBI takes away the punch bowl, just when the P2P party was warming up
Summary
- Peer-to-peer lending platforms are often found acting like deposit-takers and lenders, RBI said, in revised guidelines that take effect immediately. The industry that was gathering momentum may take a hit.
Mumbai: India's peer-to-peer (P2P) lenders are staring at an existential crisis, after the banking regulator halted many of the practices that made the industry what it is today.
