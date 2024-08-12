Industry
Packaged food makers plan price hikes
SummaryPricing pressures are rising even as consumer goods volume growth slowed to 3.8% from 7.5% a year earlier in the quarter ended June, primarily due to slower sales of packaged foods such as salt, flour and oil, NielsenIQ said last week.
Even as consumer goods makers expect a good monsoon to spur demand, costs of some of the commodities have started rising after months of decline. That’s likely to prompt price hikes across cookies and cakes to hair oil.
