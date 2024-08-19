Can big food adapt to healthier diets?
- It must contend with weight-loss drugs and concerns about processed foods
Big food, it seems, has a sweet tooth. On August 14th Mars, a packaged-food giant best known for its chocolatey fare, announced it would gobble up Kellanova, maker of Pringles and Pop-Tarts, for $36bn. It is not the only company betting big on calorific goodies. Last November Smucker’s, a purveyor of jams and peanut butters, completed its $6bn acquisition of Hostess Brands, maker of Ho Hos and Twinkies.
