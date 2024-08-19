Can big food adapt to healthier diets?

Food for thought

The threat from a crackdown on processed foods, if it materialises, will be trickier to deal with. In 2009 Carlos Monteiro, a Brazilian scientist, sorted food into four buckets based on the degree of processing undertaken. The first covers unprocessed items such as fruit and vegetables. The last, called ultra-processed foods (UPFs), covers items such as breakfast cereal, frozen pizza, crisps and fizzy drinks, which contain significant amounts of ingredients not typically found in a home kitchen. Since the 1990s the share of UPFs in diets worldwide has been increasing. According to one study, they now account for around half of the calorie intake in America, Britain and Canada (see chart 2). Many studies have linked the consumption of large amounts of UPFs to weight gain and various health issues, although some do not disentangle the effects of heavy processing from the large doses of fat, sugar and salt that are often found in these foods.