MUMBAI: As the Iran war pushes up crude-linked input costs and squeezes margins, India’s paint makers are turning to industrial coatings for steadier growth as competition intensifies in decorative paints.
Paint makers see opportunity in industrial segment as competition intensifies in decorative
SummaryRising crude-linked input costs and Birla Opus-led disruption in decorative paints are pushing companies like JSW and Berger to seek steadier, higher-margin growth in industrial coatings
MUMBAI: As the Iran war pushes up crude-linked input costs and squeezes margins, India’s paint makers are turning to industrial coatings for steadier growth as competition intensifies in decorative paints.
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