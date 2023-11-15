Paints sector likely to see double-digit volume growth in Q3, says Nuvama; Asian Paints, Grasim among top picks
Brokerage anticipates strong double-digit volume growth in Q3 for the Paints & Adhesives sector due to the upcoming wedding season, a soft base, and favourable demand. The brokerage expects YoY margin expansion and reiterates ‘BUY’ for Pidilite and Asian Paints.
Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities spoke with a few dealers and carried out channel checks with respect to the Paints & Adhesives sector. Following the interaction the brokerage anticipates strong double-digit volume growth in Q3, driven by the upcoming wedding season, a soft base, and favourable demand.