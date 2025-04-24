Mint Explainer: How will Pakistan’s NOTAM impact Indian airlines?
SummaryIn 2019 after India's Balakot air strike, Pakistan had issued a NOTAM restricting usage of Pakistan airspace for Indian airlines. India issued a NOTAM restricting usage of Pakistan airspace in 1999 during the Kargil war. India routinely issues NOTAM for missile testing in the Bay of Bengal area.
Indian airlines will have to avoid Pakistani airspace during international hauls, leading to at least an extra hour of flying, following the neighbouring country’s order of immediate closure of its airspace to Indian-owned and India-operated airlines. Technically called NOTAM (notice to airmen), the order restricts usage of its airspace for India-registered aircraft as well as aircraft operated, owned and leased by Indian airlines. It does not, however, restrict international carriers from using Pakistani airspace while connecting with India. Mint explains the impact.