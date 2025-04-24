Mint Explainer: How will Pakistan’s NOTAM impact Indian airlines?

Indian airlines will have to avoid Pakistani airspace during international hauls, leading to at least an extra hour of flying, following the neighbouring country’s order of immediate closure of its airspace to Indian-owned and India-operated airlines. Technically called NOTAM (notice to airmen), the order restricts usage of its airspace for India-registered aircraft as well as aircraft operated, owned and leased by Indian airlines. It does not, however, restrict international carriers from using Pakistani airspace while connecting with India. Mint explains the impact.

What is NOTAM?

A NOTAM is a notice issued to alert pilots, ground control, etc. of a country on certain restrictions on use of its airspace. NOTAM is issued under circumstances where safety of flights may be affected. Usually, it is issued during events like war, hazardous weather conditions, military activities and exercises, weapon or missile testing, and rocket launches. While NOTAMs are temporary airspace restrictions, the duration can be extended depending on the conditions.

Who can enforce it?

A NOTAM is issued by the aviation authorities of a country. As per United Nations aviation body the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (Icao) guidelines, a country can issue NOTAMs for temporary airspace restrictions for valid safety or security reasons. The guidelines also state that if the NOTAM affects another country’s cross-border flights, bilateral coordination is expected.

Has it happened before?

Yes. In 2019, after India’s Balakot air strike, Pakistan had issued a NOTAM restricting usage of Pakistan airspace for Indian airlines. During the Kargil war in 1999, India had issued a NOTAM restricting Indian airlines from using Pakistani airspace. India routinely issues NOTAM for missile testing in the Bay of Bengal area. NOTAMs are also issued every year in New Delhi around Independence Day and Republic Day.

What are the options before airlines?

Airlines have no other option apart from adhering to NOTAMs considering the safety of passengers. NOTAMs lead to taking a detour from the usual air route, resulting in extra flying time and more fuel usage. Consequently, they also affect the profits of airlines.

In the current case, Indian airlines will now have to fly over the Arabian Sea through Dubai, Iran and other countries to the north-west to reach destinations in Europe and beyond. Earlier, too, Indian airlines took a detour by flying over Doha, the Arabian Sea and the Middle East region.

Do air fares go up because of rerouting?

Depending on the situation, it is up to the airlines to increase airfare on affected routes. If the extra flying hours are higher, then an airline can take a call to increase airfare. If the extra flying hours are not too many, then the airline can also decide to not pass the additional cost to passengers. However, these conditions are also guided by aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

Will foreign airlines with Indian passengers be affected by Pakistan’s NOTAM?

No. Any international flight with Indians on board will not have any issue as the NOTAM is only for Indian carriers and India-registered and leased aircraft.