Panel flags China risks in biotechs, quantum, legacy chips, Taiwan
The report comes after China pressured the U.S. by cutting exports of rare-earth minerals critical to autos, semiconductors and military equipment.
The U.S. needs to up its game in protecting its biotech, quantum and foundational semiconductor supply chains so that China isn’t able to weaponize its dominance in these areas the way it did with rare-earth minerals earlier in the year, according to an annual report released Tuesday from a panel of security and economic experts that advise Congress.