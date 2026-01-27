Postcard from Panna: Where debt and desperation force thousands to dig for sweat diamonds
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 27 Jan 2026, 06:33 pm IST
Summary
This searing piece, filed from Panna, one of India’s poorest corners, tells the tale of men and women who have spent years digging pits in the hope of finding a diamond. The shiny stone, they hope, will wipe away their debt, but most only fall deeper into the trap as they vainly excavate the land.
Panna, Madhya Pradesh: This place is a magnet for troubled souls," said Ram Kumar Gupta. “You wouldn’t be here if life was smooth." Gupta spoke on the condition that no photos or videos would be shot. “We are respectable people. I don’t want anyone in my village to know that I am toiling here."
