Are the growth wheels coming off in the cars segment?
SummaryBetween May and July, car registrations barely grew as compared to the same period in 2023, and this is putting companies under pressure. The coming festive season will be a moment of reckoning.
It’s rare for industry associations to shoot off letters to each other. When they do, something is usually simmering. There’s indeed some unease in the passenger cars segment, where an association of car dealers and an association of car manufacturers are feuding on the levels of car inventories with dealers.