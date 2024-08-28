Are the growth wheels coming off in the cars segment?

In the three months from May to July 2024, while overall growth for four-wheelers has been muted, states have shown a wide variance. There are 14 states and Union territories where registrations fell on a year-on-year basis. This includes significant markets like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi. The two biggest markets by registrations—Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh—grew just 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively. At the other end of the spectrum, there are 10 states and UTs that grew above 10% during this period, led by Punjab and Haryana.