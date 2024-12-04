After the festive boost, passenger vehicle sales hit the skids in November
SummaryWhile car sales lost momentum again, rural recovery is holding the two-wheeler market up and providing an overall balance to the sector.
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, which have been struggling to maintain momentum throughout 2024, experienced yet another setback in November following the festive season-led surge, according to a Mint analysis of vehicle-registration data from the ministry of road transport and highways’ Vahan portal.