Passport power: Why having visa friends is vital for business
SummaryIt’s a summer travel season when Indians will likely haggle over visa woes. How some other countries like the UAE boosted their passports could hold the key to make it easier for Indians as well.
A passport is a symbol of national identity. It is also an international travel document. As the summer holiday season begins, the limitations of an Indian passport in the latter role are painfully evident. Out of a possible 227 destinations listed in the Henley Passport Index, Indians do not need a visa for 31 countries and can get a visa-on-arrival to 30 countries, so they enjoy relaxed visa norms in merely 61 countries. For the rest, visas have to be obtained the cumbersome, old-fashioned way.