Passport power: Why having visa friends is vital for business

Passport power?

Passport power measures the share of global GDP to which a passport gives visa-free access. The Henley index ranks the Indian passport at 125 out of 183 in terms of passport power, with access to 7.6% of world GDP. The usefulness of this measure is rather limited. First of all, access to some countries is more important than others. For example, Indians would definitely value visa-free travel to the US (a key destination for exports, students and job seekers) over, say, all the countries in sub-Saharan Africa.