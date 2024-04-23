Industry
Patanjali ads cast a long shadow over FMCG sector
Summary
- IMA had urged action against Patanjali for advertisements promoting the Ayush treatment system while allegedly undermining modern, evidence-based medicine
The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned the glare on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies that may be issuing misleading advertisements, asking the Centre to explain the steps taken against such companies since 2018.
