Patanjali ads cast a long shadow over FMCG sector

"It is directionally very good because the Supreme Court is looking at a larger ambit now. There are so many companies that have made big claims and oftentimes, they tend to go unregulated. The bigger companies generally respect ASCI guidelines much more, but a lot of the homegrown companies have gotten by with fairly exaggerated claims, like skin whitening creams or health supplements, or things that can cure you of incurable diseases. All this will have to change now," said Lloyd Mathias, a business and marketing strategist.