Pathways to success: Career growth in India’s finest workplaces

Ensuring and enabling career growth are critical to the success of organisations. This is not surprising as it impacts employee engagement, retention and productivity. However, research reveals a clear disconnect between employee expectations and organisational offerings.

According to Gartner's recent survey, only 46% of employees are satisfied with their career development opportunities. Another study also points out that75% of HR leaders report that managers are overwhelmed with their expanding responsibilities, a reality that could directly impact their ability to effectively support employee growth. PwC's Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2024 adds another dimension, revealing that employees considering a job switch within the next year often prioritize skill development opportunities in their decision-making.

Undoubtedly, it is critical for leaders to advocate for the importance of continuous learning, and hold transparent conversations that match employee skills and larger business needs. Only when they ignite the potential of their talent can organizations retain employees for the long term. To tap into how organisations are getting this done across India, as part of Mint'sIndia's Finest Workplace Series, we spoke to HR leaders who shared their impactful strategies and actionable insights.

Design clear career progression frameworks 1. Indranil Choudhury, Group President and Group Head of Human Resources at UTI Mutual Fund, emphasizes that clarity begins with a well-defined career progression framework. He advises, “Organizations should establish transparent career mapping tools that outline potential growth paths across levels and functions. Regular career conversations between employees and managers, supported by competency frameworks, can bridge the gap between aspirations and organizational goals."

At UTI AMC, initiatives like the Talent Pool Program, LEAP (Learn, Engage, Accelerate, Progress), and Individual Development Plans (IDPs) ensure that employees can visualize long-term professional growth with organisations as invested partners in the process. The company’s Development Centre (DC) Process, assesses potential, identifies competencies, and creates personalized development roadmaps.

2. Manjul Tilak, Chief Human Resources Officer at Piramal Enterprises Limited, agrees on the necessity of a defined growth trajectory, as well as purpose: "At Piramal, our 'Design Your Destiny' framework empowers employees to take charge of their growth. Through structured career frameworks and co-created development plans, we align personal ambitions with organizational goals, ensuring growth feels intentional and supported."

3. Boishakhi Banerjee, Head of People & Culture at Voltas Ltd., underscores the value of separating career conversations from performance discussions to focus solely on understanding individual aspirations as well as clearly articulating organizational needs. She shares how collective ownership of talent is a key enabler, stating “Strategies like Talent Councils can play a vital role, where business unit/functional leaders collectively discuss career plans for key talent, rooted in feedback actively collected by genuinely understanding the aspirations of the layers under them." Policies should definitely be helmed by a culture that believes a company’s success is anchored in the growth of every individual.

Prioritize cross-functional skill development Cross-functional skills are no longer optional—they are essential to adapt to diverse roles, solve complex problems, and ultimately build resilience in the face of a shifting business landscape.

Indranil emphasizes, "Cross-functional skill development is integral to holistic career growth. From onboarding programs to management trainee rotations to involvement in strategic and cross-functional projects, these initiatives expose employees to diverse perspectives and foster adaptability." At UTI AMC, new joiners interact with key personnel across functions to gain a comprehensive understanding of business operations, while management trainees rotate annually across verticals to gain an overall understanding of business dynamics, organizational ecosystems, and diverse team cultures.

Boishakhi adds that organizations should integrate cross-functional experiences into their talent philosophy so that everyone knows what it takes to grow. “Identifying short-term assignments or project-based opportunities can help employees gain exposure to diverse functions," she says.

Manjul echoes the importance of cross-functional skill building and shares, “At Piramal, we launch hackathons to solve real business challenges. These initiatives not only drive collaboration and strengthen relationships across teams but also equip employees with interdisciplinary thinking, broadening their skill sets and sparking innovation." Managers at Piramal actively encourage team members to engage in interdepartmental projects, by mapping out experiences that complement their existing skills and open doors to diverse learning opportunities.

Empower your managers to lead career development To achieve the desired impact from skill-building strategies, managers play a pivotal role in translating these career frameworks into actionable plans for their teams. However, they often face challenges in balancing their expanding roles with mentoring responsibilities. As Indranil notes, "Managers need to serve as coaches, mentors, and advocates, fostering trust and development. Organizations must invest in equipping managers with coaching workshops, career development training, and frameworks that integrate career discussions into performance reviews." At UTI AMC, managers undergo targeted training programs, such as team-building workshops, difficult conversation frameworks, and leadership coaching.

Manjul also highlights the role of data-driven insights in equipping managers: “At Piramal, we provide managers with real-time data on skills, performance, and opportunities. This enables them to offer precise, insightful guidance that drives meaningful employee development. Additionally, investing in resources such as career mapping tools and training that focus on career coaching, empathy, and listening skills can help managers offer deeper insights and identify the right developmental moves."

Steer career journeys with accountability to drive real change While career conversations are integral to the success of these initiatives, Boishakhi also emphasizes the importance of frameworks to support managers and the higher leadership: “Many managers struggle to navigate these discussions effectively. Providing clear guidelines and action forums ensures that insights gathered during these conversations translate into actionable plans, building trust and accountability between employees and their leaders." At the same time, the culture should also recognize the critical role employees play and hold them accountable to learning new skills and pushing their boundaries.

The rise of technology and rapidly shifting market dynamics demand a workforce that is agile, curious, and future-ready. Leaders must advocate for a learning culture that transcends individual roles and contributes to the organization's strategic vision.