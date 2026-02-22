Mint Explainer | Why India’s rare earth deal with Brazil matters after Pax Silica
Summary
Only a day after India joined Pax Silica, India announced a strategic collaboration with Brazil. What does it mean for India? Mint explains
NEW DELHI: As part of India’s playbook to diversify its critical mineral and rare earth supplies, India on Saturday inked a pact with Brazil.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story